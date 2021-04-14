 Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Lamentation II” From Second Volume of Upcoming Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 14th, 2021  
Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Lamentation II” From Second Volume of Upcoming Album

Lamentations Due Out This Thursday, Convocations Due Out in Full on May 7

Apr 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Evans Richardson
Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Lamentation II.” It is to be featured on the second volume of his upcoming album Convocations. The second volume, titled Lamentations, is out this Thursday (Apr. 15); Convocations will be out in full on May 7 via Asthmatic Kitty. Listen to “Lamentations II” below.

Stevens previously shared the song “Meditation V” last week upon announcing Convocations. He will be releasing a new volume of the album each week leading up to its release date. Also listen to volume 1, Meditations, below.

