Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Lamentation II” From Second Volume of Upcoming Album Lamentations Due Out This Thursday, Convocations Due Out in Full on May 7

Photography by Evans Richardson



Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Lamentation II.” It is to be featured on the second volume of his upcoming album Convocations. The second volume, titled Lamentations, is out this Thursday (Apr. 15); Convocations will be out in full on May 7 via Asthmatic Kitty. Listen to “Lamentations II” below.

Stevens previously shared the song “Meditation V” last week upon announcing Convocations. He will be releasing a new volume of the album each week leading up to its release date. Also listen to volume 1, Meditations, below.

