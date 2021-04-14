Sufjan Stevens Shares New Song “Lamentation II” From Second Volume of Upcoming Album
Lamentations Due Out This Thursday, Convocations Due Out in Full on May 7
Apr 13, 2021
Photography by Evans Richardson
Sufjan Stevens has shared a new song titled “Lamentation II.” It is to be featured on the second volume of his upcoming album Convocations. The second volume, titled Lamentations, is out this Thursday (Apr. 15); Convocations will be out in full on May 7 via Asthmatic Kitty. Listen to “Lamentations II” below.
Stevens previously shared the song “Meditation V” last week upon announcing Convocations. He will be releasing a new volume of the album each week leading up to its release date. Also listen to volume 1, Meditations, below.
