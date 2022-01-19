 Superchunk Share New Single “This Night” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 19th, 2022  
Superchunk Share New Single “This Night”

Wild Loneliness Due Out February 25 via Merge

Jan 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Brett Villena
Superchunk have shared a new single, “This Night.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Wild Loneliness, which will be out on February 25 via Merge. Listen below.

In a press release, Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan states: “Like much of Wild Loneliness, this song was written in the mode of ‘let’s look around and be thankful for what we have rather than focusing on what Republicans have taken from an entire generation’; it’s nostalgic but in a way that tries to capture what’s still relevant and positive about long relationships. So, backwards- and forwards-looking about music, love, day-to-day life. The song itself reminded me of some of my favorite pop bands like Camera Obscura, and through the magic of technology (and maybe the only good thing about the internet?), we are lucky to have Tracyanne Campbell lending her inimitable voice to the song.”

The band previously shared the song “Endless Summer” upon the album’s announcement in December. Their most recent album, What a Time to Be Alive, came out in 2018 via Merge.

