Talker Shares New Single “Don’t Want You To Love Me” New EP In Awe of Insignificance Coming Out on March 25

Photography by Emma Cole



LA-based grunge pop artist talker has just announced a new EP, In Awe of Insignificance, due out March 25th. The EP is her first project since her 2020 EP, Wax, and follows last year’s string of stellar singles. Tracks like “Sad Chick” and her collaboration with Crooked Teeth, “Light Me Up,” pointed to talker’s talent for punchy pop hooks, while her late-year single “Summerlin” offered a gentle acoustic confessional in the vein of Taylor Swift or Kacey Musgraves.

Accompanying the announcement, talker has also shared another new single, “Don’t Want You To Love Me.”

“Don’t Want You to Love Me” is another emotive gem from talker. The track once again finds her haunted by past loves, fighting against the pull of trying things again. However, talker transforms that turmoil into a rousing shout-along anthem, delivering her combination of guitar-laden alt rock and soaring earworm choruses. It’s the sonic equivalent of a night out after a recent break-up, dousing all the heartbreak with a healthy dose of pop glitter.

As talker describes, “When your past shows up to haunt you, you have to decide if you’re going to open the door. And when someone comes back, you have to weigh the options and use your best judgment to see if you’re willing to put yourself through the ringer again for them. In my experience, it’s easy to say you don’t want someone to love you. It’s easy to just block anything that knocks you off your course. It’s a lot of he loves me/he loves me not/will they/won’t they - but sometimes you have to silence your rational thoughts and trust your emotions. This song is me doing exactly that.”

Check out the song below along with the accompanying video, directed by Chanel Samson. In Awe of Insignificance is due out March 26th.

<p>