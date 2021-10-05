 Tambino Announces New EP, Shares Lead Single “Estos Dias” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tambino Announces New EP, Shares Lead Single “Estos Dias”

Sin Miedo Due Out January 25, 2022 via El Niño

Oct 05, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tambino
Peruvian-born, NYC-based artist Tambino has announced the release of his second EP, Sin Miedo. He has also shared its lead single, the baile-funk inspired “Estos Dias.” Sin Miedo will be out on January 25, 2022 via El Niño. Listen to “Estos Dias” and check out the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.

Tambino’s self-titled debut EP came out last year via El Niño.

Sin Miedo Tracklist:

1. Estos Dias
2. NY Daze
3. Deseo
4. Las Tardes

