Tambino Announces New EP, Shares Lead Single “Estos Dias” Sin Miedo Due Out January 25, 2022 via El Niño

Peruvian-born, NYC-based artist Tambino has announced the release of his second EP, Sin Miedo. He has also shared its lead single, the baile-funk inspired “Estos Dias.” Sin Miedo will be out on January 25, 2022 via El Niño. Listen to “Estos Dias” and check out the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.

Tambino’s self-titled debut EP came out last year via El Niño.

Sin Miedo Tracklist:

1. Estos Dias

2. NY Daze

3. Deseo

4. Las Tardes

