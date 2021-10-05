Tambino Announces New EP, Shares Lead Single “Estos Dias”
Sin Miedo Due Out January 25, 2022 via El Niño
Oct 05, 2021
Photography by Tambino
Peruvian-born, NYC-based artist Tambino has announced the release of his second EP, Sin Miedo. He has also shared its lead single, the baile-funk inspired “Estos Dias.” Sin Miedo will be out on January 25, 2022 via El Niño. Listen to “Estos Dias” and check out the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.
Tambino’s self-titled debut EP came out last year via El Niño.
Sin Miedo Tracklist:
1. Estos Dias
2. NY Daze
3. Deseo
4. Las Tardes
