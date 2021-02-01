News

The Flaming Lips Announce More Space Bubble Concerts American Head Out Now via Warner

Photography by Scott Booker and Alexa Ace



Leave it to The Flaming Lips to find an innovative way to still safely have concerts in the pandemic and now they have announced two more space bubble concerts, in which the entire audience are in their own plastic bubbles while watching the band perform. They will happen on March 12 and 13 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City and follow their first such concert at the same venue last night.

Tickets go on sale for both shows this Wednesday (February 3) at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.criterionokc.com.

Wayne Coyne has been performing in giant plastic bubbles for years now, but due to the pandemic the whole band has also been performing in bubbles and now also the audience. Below check out an earlier video of when they tested out the experience before staging a full on ticketed.

The band released a new album, American Head, last September via Warner Records (stream it here). Longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann co-produced American Head with the band.

Read our review American Head.

In June 2020, The Flaming Lips performed for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the entire band in separate plastic bubbles and also their audience, including some kids, in bubbles. And to make it even more timely, they did “Race for the Prize,” a classic from 1999’s The Soft Bulletin about two scientists racing to find a cure. Then in September they did a performance for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of American Head’s “God and the Policeman,” with each band member in their signature giant plastic bubbles.

