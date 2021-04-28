News

The Flaming Lips - Listen to Our Bonus Under the Radar Podcast Episode Features More of Our Wayne Coyne Interview, Plus Our Writer Mark Moody Discusses the Band





We recently launched season 2 of our Under the Radar Podcast, starting with our interview with Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips. Also, we recently put out a bonus short podcast episode that features extra material from our Flaming Lips episode, a kind of making of episode, and you can listen to that below. As well as featuring more from our interview with Coyne, it also features our writer Mark Moody discussing The Flaming Lips and his history following the band.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. Upcoming guests this season will include Julien Baker, Emmy the Great, Adrian Younge, James Yorkston, Sleaford Mods, London Grammar, and more.

A new Under the Radar episode is released on the second Thursday of every month. And two weeks later a shorter 10-15min episode will act as a companion piece and discuss the making of the earlier episode. Listeners will get a chance to listen to tape that might not have made the earlier cut and other behind-the-scenes morsels. There will be opportunities in future episodes to invite fans on the mini episodes. You can also write in to the show at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to share your thoughts. And she might read them out.

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and rate the show. You can also listen to us on Spotify and podcast apps such as Podchaser.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.