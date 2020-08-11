 The Mountain Goats Announce New Album, Share New Song “As Many Candles As Possible” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 11th, 2020  
The Mountain Goats Announce New Album, Share New Song “As Many Candles As Possible”

Getting Into Knives Due Out October 23 via Merge

Aug 11, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Jade Wilson
The Mountain Goats have announced a new album, Getting Into Knives, and shared its first single, “As Many Candles As Possible,” via a lyric video for it. Getting Into Knives is due out October 23 via Merge. Check out the Lalitree Darnielle-directed “As Many Candles As Possible” lyric video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. 

Getting Into Knives is the follow-up to 2019’s In League With Dragons and was recorded with that album’s engineer, Matt Ross-Spang, now acting as producer, at Sam Phillips Recording in Nashville in the same studio where The Cramps recorded their debut album.

“We would work until midnight and then return to the house where all four of us were staying, directly across the street from the studio, and hang out for hours on the patio,” frontman John Darnielle explains in the album’s bio. 

In League With Dragons followed 2017’s Goths and 2015’s wrestling-themed Beat the Champ. The band features Darnielle, drummer Jon Wurster, bassist Peter Hughes, and multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas.

Getting Into Knives Tracklist:

01 Corsican Mastiff Stride
02 Get Famous
03 Picture of My Dress
04 As Many Candles as Possible
05 Tidal Wave
06 Pez Dorado
07 The Last Place I Saw You Alive
08 Bell Swamp Connection
09 Great Gold Sheep
10 Rat Queen
11 Wolf Count
12 Harbor Me
13 Getting Into Knives

