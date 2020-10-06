News

The War on Drugs Announce New Live Album, Share Live Version of “Pain” LIVE DRUGS Due Out November 20 via Super High Quality Records

Photography by Matthias Hesch



The War on Drugs have a reputation for being a fantastic live band, but alas you’re not likely to see them (or any other band) in concert anytime soon. To tide you over, they have announced a new live album, simply titled LIVE DRUGS, and shared its first single, a live version of “Pain” (a song from their last album, 2017’s A Deeper Understanding). LIVE DRUGS is due out November 20 via frontman Adam Granduciel’s own Super High Quality Records. Unlike some live albums that document one single concert, LIVE DRUGS collects performances from many different live shows over the years and came from 40 hard drives filled with live recordings. Listen to “Pain (Live)” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“As a band leader, I always want to know where a song can go,” Granduciel says in a press release. “Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever…. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

The War on Drugs released A Deeper Understanding back in 2017; read our review of it here. The press release says the band are working on a new studio album.

Read our interview with the band about making A Deeper Understanding.

Read our interview with Adam Granduciel on recording A Deeper Understanding

LIVE DRUGS Tracklist:

1. An Ocean Between The Waves (Live)

2. Pain (Live)

3. Strangest Thing (Live)

4. Red Eyes (Live)

5. Thinking Of A Place (Live)

6. Buenos Aires Beach (Live)

7. Accidentally Like a Martyr (Live)

8. Eyes to the Wind (Live)

9. Under the Pressure (Live)

10. In Reverse (Live)

