News

All





Tim Heidecker Announces New Album; Shares Weyes Blood Featuring Title Track “Fear of Death” Fear of Death Due Out September 25 Via Spacebomb Records; Album Also Features Members of The Lemon Twigs and Foxygen





Tim Heidecker (of Tim & Eric and Heidecker & Wood) is a man of many skills: an actor, comedian, podcast host, musician, and producer. Yesterday, he announced his new album, Fear of Death, is coming out September 25 via Spacebomb Records. He also shared the title track with features from none other than Natalie Mering, aka Weyes Blood, via a video. Watch it below.

Heidecker’s band, to say the least, is star-studded. First we have Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, then Drew Erickson (Jonathan Wilson, Dawes), The Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario, Jonathan Rado (Foxygen), and string arrangements by Spacebomb’s Trey Pollard (Foxygen, Bedouine). The song itself is a ’70s inspired track—casual vocals, folk-rock backing, and a continuous pondering of mortality. “Fear of death is keeping me alive,” sing Heidecker and Mering.

“I didn’t know that this record was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it,” Heidecker said in a press release. “It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!’”

Heindecker previously released the fake break-up album What The Brokenhearted Do... back in June of last year. It was created after alt-right trolls spread a rumor that Heidecker's wife had left him. But, according to a press release, Heindecker is leaving satire in the wind and shooting straight for the scarily morbid: the inevitability of death.

“This record is a dream come true for me,” says Heidecker. “I got to work with some of the best, and nicest, musicians in town who helped me take some shabby, simple tunes and turn them into something I’m really proud of.”

Fear of Death Tracklist:

1. Prelude To Feelings

2. Come Away With Me

3. Backwards

4. Fear of Death

5. Someone Who Can Handle You

6. Nothing

7. Say Yes

8. Property

9. Little Lamb

10. Let It Be

11. Long As I’ve Got You

12. Oh How We Drift Away

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.