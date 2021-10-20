News

Toro y Moi Signs With Dead Oceans New Album Confirmed for 2022

Photography by Andrew Paynter



Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has announced that he has signed to Secretly Group label Dead Oceans, also confirming the release of a new album, his debut for the label, in 2022.

Bear speaks about the news in a press release, stating: “I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Secretly/Dead Oceans! Throughout the years, they’ve continually maintained a conscious eye on the state of independent music and are pushing the boundaries of popular music. Thanks again to all my fans and supporters in making it this far with my music, your love and time is appreciated!”

Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf adds: “Toro y Moi’s music has been omnipresent in our lives for over a decade now. Chaz has so many fans at Dead Oceans, and we’ve daydreamed a lot about what it would be like to get to work together. Chaz has such creative ambitions for Toro y Moi, and we can’t believe we get to wake up every day not just as fans, but as partners in his next chapter.”

“Yes, exactly what Phil said,” EO Deines of Dead Oceans’ A&R adds, “Chaz has been both a pal and a hero to several of us here for coming right up on 12 years. In both his production and visual choices, he always seems to be just around the curve—and he finally let us hitch a ride. His fingerprint on culture is undeniable. Pleased as punch and tickled pink to finally be in proper cahoots with this icon for whatever’s next.”

Last year, Bear shared a cover of Joe Bataan’s “Ordinary Guy” and released an instrumental version of his 2010 debut album to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

