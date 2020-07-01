Washed Out Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Time to Walk Away”
Purple Noon Due Out August 7 via Sub Pop
Jun 30, 2020
Photography by Blair Greene
Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) has announced a new album, Purple Noon, and shared a new song from it, “Time to Walk Away,” via a video for the track. Purple Noon is due out August 7 via Sub Pop. Check out the “Time to Walk Away” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Purple Noon is the follow-up to 2017’s Mister Mellow, which came out via Stone’s Throw and was released as a visual album. This marks Greene’s return to Sub Pop. Purple Noon’s opening track, “Too Late,” was shared back in April via a crowd-sourced video and made our Songs of the Week list.
Greene produced and recorded the album, which was mixed by Ben H. Allen in Atlanta, Georgia. Australian filmmaker Riley Blakeway directed the “Time to Walk Away” video.
Purple Noon Tracklist:
1. Too Late
2. Face Up
3. Time to Walk Away
4. Paralyzed
5. Reckless Desires
6. Game of Chance
7. Leave You Behind
8. Don’t Go
9. Hide
10. Haunt
