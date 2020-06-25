Watch Brittany Howard Perform “Goat Head” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

News

Brittany Howard, singer for Alabama Shakes, released her debut solo album, Jaime, last September via ATO. Last night she was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which Fallon is hosting from home. Howard and her band performed “Goat Head” in a recording studio. Watch the performance below.

Previously Howard shared Jaime’s first three singles, “History Repeats,” “Stay High,” and “He Loves Me,” as well as a video of her performing “He Loves Me” live. “He Loves Me” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “13th Century Metal,” as well as a video of her performing the song live. “13th Century Metal” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she stopped by NPR Music to perform four songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series: “Stay High,” “Georgia,” “Baby,” and “Goat Head.” Then she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “History Repeats” and also performed it on Later… With Jools Holland.

Howard’s sister inspired the album’s title. She taught Howard to play piano and write poetry, but passed away from cancer when the sisters were teenagers.

“The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” says Howard in a press release. “But, the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”

In regard to branching out with a solo album, Howard had this to say: “I turned 30 and I was like, ‘What do I want the rest of my life to look like?’ Do I want to play the same songs until I’m 50 and then retire, or do I do something that’s scarier for me? Do I want people to understand me and know me, do I want to tell them my story? I’m very private, but my favorite work is when people are being honest and really doing themselves.”

