Watch: Ethan Hawke & Kyle MacLachlan in “Tesla” Trailer New film focuses on the inventor's rivalry with Thomas Edison





In honor of what would have been the genius inventor's 164th birthday, IFC has released a new trailer for their upcoming film Tesla, which chronicles the relationship between Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) and his scientific rival, Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan). The cast of the new period drama also features Jim Gaffigan, Donnie Keshawarz, and Eve Hewson.

Tesla will open in theaters and on demand on August 21st.

The new movie comes from director Michael Almereyda, whose 2017 film Marjorie Prime we feel was one of the most underrated science fiction movies of the past decade. It's not his first time working with these particular stars, either: Hawke and MacLachlan headlined what's perhaps his best-known feature, the modernized 2000 take on Hamlet.

Click here read the transcript from the time Ethan Hawke and Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck interviewed each other for Under the Radar in 2018, or our conversation with the star about Predestination and his favorite science fiction from 2015.

