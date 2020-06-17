News

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Did “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “Overseas” on “Colbert” Reunions Out Now via Southeastern





In mid-May, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released Reunions via Southeastern, their fourth studio album as a six-piece. The band played two songs off the record last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, starting with “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and closing with “Overseas.” The performances were done remotely, with each member at home. Watch them below.

Apart from The 400 Unit, Isbell and his wife, Amanda Shires, have performed from home on numerous TV specials throughout the duration of quarantine, in addition to playing a release show from an empty venue and streaming tributes to legendary artists such as Kenny Rogers and John Prine.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are currently scheduled to tour with Lucinda Williams in the summer of 2021 on a route down the West Coast and into the southwestern region of the country.

Read our review of Reunions.

