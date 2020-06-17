 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Did “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “Overseas” on "Colbert" | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020  
Subscribe

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Did “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “Overseas” on “Colbert”

Reunions Out Now via Southeastern

Jun 17, 2020 By Lily Guthrie
Bookmark and Share


In mid-May, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released Reunions via Southeastern, their fourth studio album as a six-piece. The band played two songs off the record last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, starting with “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and closing with “Overseas.” The performances were done remotely, with each member at home. Watch them below. 

Apart from The 400 Unit, Isbell and his wife, Amanda Shires, have performed from home on numerous TV specials throughout the duration of quarantine, in addition to playing a release show from an empty venue and streaming tributes to legendary artists such as Kenny Rogers and John Prine.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are currently scheduled to tour with Lucinda Williams in the summer of 2021 on a route down the West Coast and into the southwestern region of the country.

Read our review of Reunions. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent