Watch Peter Dinklage Perform With Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National on “Stephen Colbert”
Cyrano Soundtrack Due Out December 10 via Decca
Peter Dinklage was the musical guest last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he was backed by Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National on guitar. They performed “Your Name,” a song featured in the upcoming musical Cyrano, which stars Dinklage and was scored by the Dessner twins. Watch the performance below.
The soundtrack to Cyrano will be out on December 10 via Decca, and the film will open in select theaters on December 31.
