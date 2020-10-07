News

Watch The Postal Service Audition Anne Hathaway, Japanese Breakfast, Huey Lewis, and More Amusing Voter Video Also Features Patton Oswalt, Kenny G, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Bret McKenzie (of Flight of the Conchords), Vanessa Bayer, Caroline Polachek, Tunde Adebimpe (of TV on the Radio), and Others





Yesterday on social media The Postal Service teased that something was coming today. Calm down, no it’s not a long awaited new album from Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis. Instead they have shared an amusing video to encourage you to vote in which various notable people audition to join the band via Zoom, including Anne Hathaway, Michelle Zauner (aka Japanese Breakfast), Huey Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Kenny G, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Bret McKenzie (of Flight of the Conchords), Vanessa Bayer, Caroline Polachek, Tunde Adebimpe (of TV on the Radio), J Mascis, and others. Watch it below and remember to vote.

The video also features Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Rick Springfield, Frank Schøttendt (aka Tim Robinson), IRL Rosie, Susanna Hoffs, Aparna Nancherla, Ishmael Butler (of Shabazz Palaces), Denny Rock (aka Jon Wurster), Big Freedia, three members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Ben Jaffe, Walter Harris, and Ronnell Johnson), Kim Thayil, and Joe Wong. Tom Scharpling directed the video.

Sub Pop’s press release points out that Dave from Sub Pop isn’t a real person (he’s played by comedian John Daly) and the representative from HeadCount is actually played by actress Martha Kelly.

The Postal Service only released one album, 2003’s Give Up, and have long resisted calls to record a follow-up. Granted the members have all kept busy with their main projects and solo work. In 2013 the band shared another fake audition video in honor of the 10th anniversary reissue of Give Up. That video also featured McKagan, Yankovic, and Springfield, as well as Moby, Marc Maron, and others.

Visit www.headcount.org/make-your-vote-count/ to register to vote.

