Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #29
New releases ft. Pantha Du Prince, Emile Mosseri, IDLES, Protomartyr, Widowspeak, Matt Berninger, Lianne La Havas, Blu & Exile, Human Love, Dave Wenngren/Library Tapes, Yo La Tengo and Nicolas Jaar.
To be fair, this set is kinda trippy...
