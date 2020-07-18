 Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #29 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Saturday, July 18th, 2020  
Subscribe

Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #29

New releases ft. Pantha Du Prince, Emile Mosseri, IDLES, Protomartyr, Widowspeak, Matt Berninger, Lianne La Havas, Blu & Exile, Human Love, Dave Wenngren/Library Tapes, Yo La Tengo and Nicolas Jaar.

Jul 18, 2020 By Charles Steinberg
Bookmark and Share


To be fair, this set is kinda trippy...



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent