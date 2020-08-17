Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #32
Brilliant New Releases from Son Lux, Future Islands, Black Marble, Sylvan Esso, Holly Humberstone, Gardens & Villa, Oceanator, Metric, Skullcrusher, James Blake & Young Jesus
The star of this week's new releases is Son Lux with their incomprably dope new album Tomorrows I....Just wow. All these other tracks are hella dope too. Holly Humberstone's "Overkill" is a perfect pop song IMO. Enjoy!
Most Recent
- Father John Misty and Moor Mother Digitally Share New Songs From Sub Pop’s Singles Club (News) — Father John Misty, Moor Mother
- Lovecraft Country (Review) —
- Suzi Quatro on the New Documentary “Suzi Q” (Interview) — Suzi Quatro
- Watch The War on Drugs Play “In Reverse” and Cover Warren Zevon for Voter Livestream (News) — The War on Drugs
- Watch Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Debut New Song “Featherweight” (News) — Fleet Foxes, Robin Pecknold
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.