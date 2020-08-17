 Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #32 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, August 17th, 2020  
Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #32

Brilliant New Releases from Son Lux, Future Islands, Black Marble, Sylvan Esso, Holly Humberstone, Gardens & Villa, Oceanator, Metric, Skullcrusher, James Blake & Young Jesus

Aug 15, 2020 By Charles Steinberg
The star of this week's new releases is Son Lux with their incomprably dope new album Tomorrows I....Just wow. All these other tracks are hella dope too. Holly Humberstone's "Overkill" is a perfect pop song IMO. Enjoy!



