News

All





Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #32 Brilliant New Releases from Son Lux, Future Islands, Black Marble, Sylvan Esso, Holly Humberstone, Gardens & Villa, Oceanator, Metric, Skullcrusher, James Blake & Young Jesus





The star of this week's new releases is Son Lux with their incomprably dope new album Tomorrows I....Just wow. All these other tracks are hella dope too. Holly Humberstone's "Overkill" is a perfect pop song IMO. Enjoy!