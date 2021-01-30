Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #48
New Release Rotations ft. Madlib, Goat Girl, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Still Corners, Chad VanGaalen, Sweatson Klank, Anna B Savage, Johannes Brahms/ Aldo Ciccolini, Allred & Broderick, Emile Mosseri
