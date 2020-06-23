Weekly Playlist: Golden Era Hip Hop / Vol. One
A Mega Playlist of Hip-Hop Tracks Released Between 1988-1996
Here are seventy-five tracks and over five hours of music from hip-hop's golden era. It's the first volume becasue there is so much more. There's some debate over the span of that era, but this playlist covers 1988-1996. Take a trip down memory lane.
