Weekly Playlist: Golden Era Hip Hop / Vol. One A Mega Playlist of Hip-Hop Tracks Released Between 1988-1996

Here are seventy-five tracks and over five hours of music from hip-hop's golden era. It's the first volume becasue there is so much more. There's some debate over the span of that era, but this playlist covers 1988-1996. Take a trip down memory lane.