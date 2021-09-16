News

Wide Eyed: A Preview Under the Radar takes a look at this weekend's all dayer in Leicester





Under the Radar is off to Leicester on Saturday for the first edition of Wide Eyed. Taking place across multiple stages in the Academy, Academy 2 and Square, Wide Eyed will be showcasing some of the finest musical talents the UK has to offer right now.

The full line-up and stage times are below.

In the meantime, here’s a selection of acts Under the Radar are itching to see at this year’s inaugural event.

BEAK>

Exciting, unconventional and hugely innovative. These are just some of the superlatives regularly thrust towards Bristol trio BEAK>. Their music traverses the experimental axis in a way very few of their contemporaries can pull off. Essentially the brainchild of Geoff Barrow, founder member of Portishead and Invada Records. Who, together with fellow electronic experimentalists Billy Fuller and Will Young are responsible for one of the most unique acts to emerge from the UK underground this century.

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY

Calder Valley sensations The Lounge Society are bringing politics and energy back into post-punk, which is just as well in 2021’s post-Covid, post-Brexit landscape. Already heralded as one of the most exciting guitar bands to emerge from the UK underground scene in years. The band’s recorded output to date is pretty flawless, from the claustrophobic Television meets Spacemen 3 debut single “Generation Game” to June’s Silk For The Starving EP, which highlighted their many different facets.

GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS

This London-based three-piece embodies everything that’s great about DIY culture and punk rock. Formed five years ago, the trio – John Linger (bass, vocals), Nicole Pinto (drums) and Jim Cubitt (guitar) – make an incendiary racket that’s both uncompromising yet lyrically astute. With songs that challenge social inequality, the political climate and urban dystopia, Girls In Synthesis are the real deal. A band that has the power to change your life.

YARD ACT

One of the most exciting new bands on the planet. This Leeds based quartet have all done time in various other bands before coming together as Yard Act. Debut single “The Trapper’s Pelts” came out to a fanfare of adulation last summer, while follow-up releases “Fixer Upper” and “Dark Days” both sold out within hours of hitting the shops. Having just signed a major label deal with Island Records, their long awaited first album The Overload comes out in January. Big venues beckon, so don’t miss the chance to see them on a tiny stage here.

THE ORIELLES

We’ve been fans of The Orielles for a very long time, and it’s easy to see why when listening to their extraordinary musical output. Debut album Silver Dollar Moment put them on the map, and follow-up Disco Volador cemented the band’s reputation as one of the most forward-thinking, adventurous outfits currently blessing the circuit. With film soundtrack and second album companion piece La Vita Olistica also in their armoury, expect to hear a set containing improvised yet instantly recognizable revisions of their best known songs. Which is the ideal accompaniment to any Saturday night.

JULIA BARDO

Hailing from Italy and now residing in Manchester, Julia Bardo’s music transgresses genres and boundaries with consummate ease. Debut album Bauhaus L’Appartamento came out last Friday to a wave of critical acclaim, while her reputation as a singer, songwriter and live performer of some distinction continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Tickets for Wide Eyed are still available HERE priced £22.50 including booking fees.