Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Announce New Co-Headlining Tour Dates and Share Announcement Video
August Dates Across America
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney have announced some co-headlining tour dates. The bands have also shared a tour announcement video. The tour dates go down this August across America. Both artists released new albums last year. Wilco put out Ode to Joy via the band's own dBpm label and Sleater-Kinney released a new album, The Center Won't Hold, via Mom + Pop. Tickets go sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates and the announcement video below.
Read our interview with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on Ode to Joy.
We previously posted our review of Ode to Joy and you can read that here.
Sleater-Kinney was on one of the two covers of our last print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won't Hold and their all-time favorite album. In the issue we also interviewed Tweedy about his all-time favorite album.
Also, we previously posted our review of The Center Won't Hold and you can read that here. The album was also our Album of the Week.
Plus read our 2015 joint interview between Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett, from our Best of 2015 issue.
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
Thu. Aug. 6 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
Sat. Aug. 8 - Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky
Tue. Aug. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu. Aug. 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Fri. Aug. 14 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sat. Aug. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Sun. Aug. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Tue. Aug. 18 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
Wed. Aug. 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
Fri. Aug. 21 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat. Aug. 22 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Sun. Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts
Tue. Aug. 25 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Wed. Aug. 26 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point
Thu. Aug. 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
Sat. Aug. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion
Wilco Tour Dates:
Tue. March 10 - Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall &
Wed. March 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall &
Fri. March 13 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall & - SOLD OUT
Sat. March 14 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma & - SOLD OUT
Mon. March 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater &
Wed. March 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !
Thu. March 19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !
Sat. March 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre &
Mon. March 23 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &
Tue. March 24 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^
Thu. March 26 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts ^ - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^ - SOLD OUT
Sat. March 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^ - SOLD OUT
Sun. March 29 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^
Tue. March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
Wed. April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^
Thu. April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre % - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %
Sun. April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %
Wed. April 15 - Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall $
Thu. April 16 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre $
Sat. April 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $
Sun. April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
Fri. May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (JEFF TWEEDY SOLO SHOW)
Sat. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (JEFF TWEEDY SOLO SHOW)
Fri. June 19 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
Mon. June 22 - Merignac, FR @ Krakatoa
Tue. June 23 - Nimes, FR @ La Paloma
Thu. June 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros
Fri. June 26 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico
Sat. June 27 - Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival
Sun. June 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Suite Festival
Tue. June 30 - San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal
Thu. July 2 - Werchter, BE @ FestivalPark Rock Werchter
Wed. July 3 - Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
Thu. Sept. 17 - Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park #
Fri. Sept. 18 - Ashwaubenon, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park #
Sat. Sept. 19 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater #
!=w/ Young Fresh Fellows
&=w/ Kacy and Clayton
^= w/ James Elkington
%= w/ White Fence
$= w/ Ratboys
#= w/ Trampled by Turtles
@=w/ Sleater-Kinney
*= w/ NNAMDÏ
