Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Announce New Co-Headlining Tour Dates and Share Announcement Video August Dates Across America





Wilco and Sleater-Kinney have announced some co-headlining tour dates. The bands have also shared a tour announcement video. The tour dates go down this August across America. Both artists released new albums last year. Wilco put out Ode to Joy via the band's own dBpm label and Sleater-Kinney released a new album, The Center Won't Hold, via Mom + Pop. Tickets go sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates and the announcement video below.

Read our interview with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on Ode to Joy.

We previously posted our review of Ode to Joy and you can read that here.

Sleater-Kinney was on one of the two covers of our last print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won't Hold and their all-time favorite album. In the issue we also interviewed Tweedy about his all-time favorite album.

Also, we previously posted our review of The Center Won't Hold and you can read that here. The album was also our Album of the Week.

Plus read our 2015 joint interview between Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett, from our Best of 2015 issue.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

Thu. Aug. 6 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Sat. Aug. 8 - Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky

Tue. Aug. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu. Aug. 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Fri. Aug. 14 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sat. Aug. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Sun. Aug. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Tue. Aug. 18 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

Wed. Aug. 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

Fri. Aug. 21 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat. Aug. 22 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sun. Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts

Tue. Aug. 25 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Wed. Aug. 26 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point

Thu. Aug. 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

Sat. Aug. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion

Wilco Tour Dates:

Tue. March 10 - Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall &

Wed. March 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall &

Fri. March 13 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall & - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 14 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma & - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater &

Wed. March 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

Thu. March 19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

Sat. March 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre &

Mon. March 23 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &

Tue. March 24 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

Thu. March 26 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts ^ - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^ - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^ - SOLD OUT

Sun. March 29 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^

Tue. March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

Wed. April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

Thu. April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre % - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Sun. April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

Wed. April 15 - Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall $

Thu. April 16 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre $

Sat. April 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $

Sun. April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Fri. May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (JEFF TWEEDY SOLO SHOW)

Sat. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (JEFF TWEEDY SOLO SHOW)

Fri. June 19 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Mon. June 22 - Merignac, FR @ Krakatoa

Tue. June 23 - Nimes, FR @ La Paloma

Thu. June 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros

Fri. June 26 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico

Sat. June 27 - Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival

Sun. June 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Suite Festival

Tue. June 30 - San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

Thu. July 2 - Werchter, BE @ FestivalPark Rock Werchter

Wed. July 3 - Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

!=w/ Young Fresh Fellows

&=w/ Kacy and Clayton

^= w/ James Elkington

%= w/ White Fence

$= w/ Ratboys

#= w/ Trampled by Turtles

