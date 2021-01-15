News

All





World’s First Cinema Debuts New Single “Cold Sets In” Forthcoming Debut EP Coming This Spring Via B-Unique Records





LA-based duo, World’s First Cinema have released their newest single, “Cold Sets In,” the latest track from their forthcoming debut EP. Fil Thorpe is best known for his time as a founding member of pop punk band Neck Deep, but he left the band and relocated to LA in 2019 to focus on production work. After joining up with John Sinclair, a.k.a. Saint Claire, the duo inaugurated their new band, World's First Cinema, based around an eccentric new approach to pop music, inspired by “the glittering fanfare of fantasy novels.” The band already started garnering attention with their first singles, "Can’t Feel Anything" and "Red Run Cold," which established their cinematic approach to pop music.

“Colds Sets In” is a gentle piano ballad, exploring how pain bonds loved ones together. A sweeping cello part introduces the song, acting as the warm counterpoint to the wintery piano as Thorpe’s cinematic production offers the band’s signature bold sense of scale. Meanwhile Sinclair’s emotive vocal performance keeps the track grounded in it’s themes of binding love. Together, Thorpe and Sinclair excel in bringing epic instrumental drama while never losing the moving emotional weight of the track.

The band says of “Cold Sets In,” “The song continues on to lyrically explore how pain and strife can bring you closer to loved ones. But even when that pain causes you to step away, we learn that starting over can be the most important part of the journey. This track is the first ballad-esque offering the band has released and acts as a clear indicator that we can expect a more emotional side of this project in the future.” Check out the song below and stream the single here.