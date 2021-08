News

Angel Olsen – Stream the New 1980s Covers EP, Including Her OMD and Alphaville Covers Aisles EP Out Now via Her Jagjaguwar Imprint somethingscosmic; Today’s Bandcamp Proceeds Benefit International Refugee Assistance Project

Photography by Dana Trippe



Angel Olsen has released a new EP, Aisles, which features covers of five 1980s songs, today via Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic (with a physical release on September 24). Now that it’s out, you can stream it below. It includes two tracks that haven’t been previously released as singles, her covers of OMD’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”

Also Olsen is donating all her proceeds from the EP’s Bandcamp sales today to International Refugee Assistance Project, which is timely considering what’s going on in Afghanistan. On Instagram, Olsen says she is donating to them because of “the work they are doing with displaced Afghan people to provide direct legal services to those trying to flee Afghanistan (including SIV services), advocating for the US Government to expand evacuation efforts and pathways to safety, using litigation to hold US agencies accountable and uphold their clients’ rights and much more.”

Plus, today we posted our review of Aisles and you can read that here.

Previously Olsen shared the EP’s first single, an impassioned and slowed down take on Laura Branigan’s 1982 disco classic “Gloria.” Like all best cover versions, Olsen completely transformed the original song and brilliantly made it her own. Then she shared its second single, a cover of Men Without Hats’ 1982 classic “The Safety Dance.” That was followed by the EP’s third single, a cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face.”

“I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it,” said Olsen in a previous press release, “but my connection to these songs is pretty straightforward, I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!”

Olsen recorded the EP in the winter of 2020 with co-producer and engineer Adam McDaniel at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios.

“I told Adam I had an idea to record some covers and bring some of the band into the mix, or add other players. I needed to laugh and have fun and be a little less serious about the recording process in general,” said Olsen. “I thought about completely changing some of the songs and turning them inside out. I’d come over to find Adam had set up five or so synthesizers, and we’d get lost on a part for a while messing with some obscure pedal I knew nothing about. We’d spend a good amount of time going through sounds before finding one or two, sometimes we’d get real weird and decide to just go with it. ”

McDaniel had previously helped Olsen perfect the audio of live-stream at-home performances during the pandemic.

In May, Olsen teamed up with Sharon Van Etten for a brand new collaborative song, “Like I Used To.” “Like I Used To” was shared via a Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed video. The duet easily landed at #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then the super-duo performed the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Then they shared an acoustic version of the song and the super-duo were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they remotely performed the acoustic version.

Also in May, Olsen released a new box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, via Jagjaguwar. The set features Olsen’s albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, along with a bonus LP titled Far Memory and a 40-page book. All Mirrors came out in 2019 and made it to the top spot on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Whole New Mess came out the following year and was #39 for our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

Aisles EP Tracklist

1. Gloria (Laura Branigan Cover)

2. Eyes Without a Face (Billy Idol Cover)

3. Safety Dance (Men Without Hats Cover)

4. If You Leave (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark Cover)

5. Forever Young (Alphaville Cover)

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Oct. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

