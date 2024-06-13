Avey Tare Shares New Song “Vampire Tongues” (Feat. Panda Bear)
Single From Animal Collective Bandmates Out Now via Domino
Jun 13, 2024 Photography by April Nicole
Avey Tare, the solo project of Animal Collective’s Dave Portner, has releases a new song “Vampire Tongues,” which features his Animal Collective bandmate Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox). Listen below.
Portner had this to say about the song in a press release: “Right now the basic process of making music is more important to me than any outcome. It’s a process of learning. Collaboration is as much about learning from someone as it is creating something with someone. There’s a nice surprise element. I wonder, what is this person going to do with this idea? Where is this song going to go when someone else is guiding the ship? I’m doing the research. Here’s me attempting to learn something from my old friend Noah.”
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Avey Tare Shares New Song “Vampire Tongues” (Feat. Panda Bear) (News) —
- Oasis Share Previously Unreleased Track “Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)” From Debut Album Reissue (News) —
- HEALTH and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES Collaborate on New Track “ASHAMED” (News) —
- Tomer Capone on the Playing Frenchie in “The Boys” (Interview) —
- Hayden Thorpe Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “They” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.