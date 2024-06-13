News

Avey Tare Shares New Song “Vampire Tongues” (Feat. Panda Bear) Single From Animal Collective Bandmates Out Now via Domino

Photography by April Nicole

Avey Tare, the solo project of Animal Collective’s Dave Portner, has releases a new song “Vampire Tongues,” which features his Animal Collective bandmate Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox). Listen below.

Portner had this to say about the song in a press release: “Right now the basic process of making music is more important to me than any outcome. It’s a process of learning. Collaboration is as much about learning from someone as it is creating something with someone. There’s a nice surprise element. I wonder, what is this person going to do with this idea? Where is this song going to go when someone else is guiding the ship? I’m doing the research. Here’s me attempting to learn something from my old friend Noah.”

