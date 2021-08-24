Caribou Shares Dog-Tastic Video for New Song “You Can Do It”

News

Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has shared an energetic new song, “You Can Do It,” whose lyrics mainly consist of the song’s title being repeated over and over again. It sounds like a song well suited for a sporting event. “You Can Do It” is accompanied by a video that is sure to rankle die-hard cat people—it simply features lots of shots of dogs running and jumping and looking adorable and cool. Richard Kenworthy of Shynola directed the canine clip. Watch it below, followed by Caribou’s previously announced North American tour dates, which kick off in November.

Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. That was just before the pandemic took hold, hence this is Snaith’s first chance to tour the album in the U.S., as all of Caribou’s 2020 tour dates were cancelled.

Suddenly was the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014’s Our Love. It includes “Home,” a new single Caribou shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in December, Caribou shared another new song from it, “You and I,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Snaith shared another song from it, “Never Come Back,” which again was one of our Songs of the Week.

Caribou North American Tour Dates:

Sept 25. Dover, DE. Firefly Festival.

Nov 15. Los Angeles, CA. Greek Theatre.

Nov 16. Salt Lake City, UT. The Union.

Nov 17. Boulder, CO. Boulder Theater.

Nov 18. Lawrence, KS. Granada Theater.

Nov 19. Chicago, IL. Riviera.

Nov 20. London, ON. London Music Hall.

Nov 21. Ottawa, ON. Bronson Centre. SOLD OUT

Nov 22. Montreal, QC. M Telus.

Nov 23. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 24. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 25. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 26. Pittsburgh, PA. Roxian Theatre.

Nov 27. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel. SOLD OUT

Nov 28. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel (early).

Nov 28. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel (late).

Nov 29. Boston, MA. Royale.

Nov 30. Washington, DC. 9:30 Club. SOLD OUT

Dec 1. Philadelphia, PA. Union Transfer.

Feb 10. Houston, TX. White Oaks (Downstairs).

Feb 11. Dallas, TX. Granada Theater.

Feb 12. Austin, TX. Stubbs.

Feb 14. Phoenix, AZ. Van Buren.

Feb 16. Oakland, CA. Fox Theater.

Feb 18. Vancouver, BC. Commodore Ballroom. SOLD OUT

Feb 19. Vancouver, BC. Commodore Ballroom. SOLD OUT

Feb 20. Seattle, WA. Showbox, SoDo.

Feb 21. Portland, OR. Roseland Theater.

