Caribou Shares New Song “Never Come Back”
Suddenly Due Out February 28 via Merge
Jan 28, 2020
Photography by Thomas Neukum
Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) is releasing a new album, Suddenly, on February 28 via Merge. Now he has shared another song from it, "Never Come Back." Listen below, followed by Caribou's upcoming tour dates.
Snaith had this to say about the single in a press release: "'Never Come Back' was the first track from Suddenly that I finished. It came together very quickly and was one of those tracks that is a lot fun to make. As soon as I landed on the main synthesizer chords and the repeated refrain the rest came together very quickly and naturally. I felt like it was my job to get out of the way and not over complicate or over think it. Sometimes the best pleasures are the simple ones."
Suddenly will be the first Caribou album in around five-and-a-half years, since 2014's Our Love. It includes "Home," a new single Caribou shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in December, Caribou shared another new song from it, "You and I," which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Snaith has released a fair amount of music in the last five years, but most of it has been under his Daphni moniker. Suddenly was borne from over 900 draft ideas. "I record music every day, and I love it - as much or more than I have always done. I feel very lucky - the thrill has never, ever left me," Snaith said in a previous press release.
"For the last few albums at least, there's been a point about three-quarters of the way through where I work late into the night (as usual), but when I try and go to bed, ideas keep forcing me to get up and go back to the studio again," Snaith continued. "It happens over and over in one night. I can feel the gears whirring as I lie there trying to sleep, and I can't ignore the ideas for fear that it will be gone when I wake up the next morning."
The previous press release explained the album title: "Suddenly refers to the moments of dramatic and unexpected change that occur at points in any life and within any family - universal themes that catch you off guard and change your life in a heartbeat."
Caribou Tour Dates:
North American Tour Dates:
16 Mar - Hamilton, ON @The Studio SOLD OUT
17 Mar - Toronto, ON @ Danforth SOLD OUT
18 Mar - Toronto, ON @ Danforth SOLD OUT
19 Mar - Toronto, ON @ Danforth
20 Mar - Chicago, IL @ Riviera
21 Mar - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
22 Mar - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
23 Mar - Montreal, QC @ M Telus
24 Mar - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
25 Mar - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
26 Mar - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Early show)
27 Mar - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
28 Mar - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
UK Tour Dates:
30 Mar - Brighton @ The Dome
01 Apr - Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory
02 Apr - Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds
03 Apr - Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
04 Apr - Glasgow @ The Barrowlands SOLD OUT
05 Apr - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
06 Apr - Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol
07 Apr - London @ O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT
23 May - London @ All Points East
European Tour Dates:
21 Apr - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
23 Apr - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
24 Apr - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
25 Apr - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
26 Apr - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
27 Apr - Paris, FR @ L'Olympia
28 Apr - Cologne, DE @ E-werk
29 Apr - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda
30 Apr - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau - Botanique
25 Jun - Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest
09 Jul - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
10 Jul - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
11 Jul - Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
12 Aug - Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Garden
15 Aug - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends
16 Aug - Kiev, UA @ Art-Zavod Platforma
