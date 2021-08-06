News

All





CHVRCHES and John Carpenter Remix Each Other Screen Violence Due Out August 27 via Glassnote; Lost Themes III Out Now via Sacred Bones





Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES have shared a remix of their song “Good Girls” done by legendary horror director John Carpenter. In return, Carpenter has shared a CHVRCHES remix of his song “Turning the Bones,” taken from his most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. Both remixes are set to have a split 7-inch vinyl release on December 10 via Sacred Bones. You can listen to them below.

Regarding the collaboration with Carpenter, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry states in a press release: “As horror fans, we know that John Carpenter is the godfather and the gold standard, so we’re so excited to get to work with him in any capacity. His films and music have been so impactful on us over the years, and without the stories he created, I am not sure that the concept of Screen Violence (and female narratives within the album) would exist in the way they do. On every album, we get ‘remixes,’ but given the themes of this record, we had the idea that maybe we could get a song reimagined by a composer who has worked in that cinematic universe. John was top of our wishlist, but we never really thought he’d reply, let alone that he’d send back something better than the original.”

Carpenter states: “CHVRCHES reached out to us through our tour manager, asking if we would be interested in remixing one of their songs for their upcoming album. They sent us three or four tracks for us to listen to and decide which one we wanted to remix, and we went from there. We chose the track we did because we connected with it the most and felt it would adapt best to our style. After we finished our remix, we asked them if they could also remix one of our songs in return, and they thought it was a great idea.”

CHVRCHES’ forthcoming album, Screen Violence, will be out on August 27 via Glassnote. It features the songs “How Not to Drown” featuring Robert Smith of The Cure (one of our Songs of the Week) as well as “Good Girls.” Lost Themes III is out now via Sacred Bones.

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015, and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

Read our interview with Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.