 Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 3rd, 2021  
Subscribe

Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker”

Spiral Due Out July 23 on Matador

Jun 03, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jed DeMoss
Bookmark and Share


Darkside (the duo of electronic artist Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington) are releasing their second studio album, Spiral, on July 23 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Lawmaker.” Listen below.

“From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” says Jaar in a press release.

Harrington adds: “It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

When the album was announced last December, the duo shared the album’s first single, “Liberty Bell.” Then they shared its second single, “The Limit,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Their debut album, Psychic, came out in 2013 via Other People.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent