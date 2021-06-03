News

All





Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker” Spiral Due Out July 23 on Matador

Photography by Jed DeMoss



Darkside (the duo of electronic artist Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington) are releasing their second studio album, Spiral, on July 23 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Lawmaker.” Listen below.

“From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” says Jaar in a press release.

Harrington adds: “It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

When the album was announced last December, the duo shared the album’s first single, “Liberty Bell.” Then they shared its second single, “The Limit,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Their debut album, Psychic, came out in 2013 via Other People.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.