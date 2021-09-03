News

Diana Ross Shares New Song "If the World Just Danced" Thank You Due Out November 5 via Decca





Music legend Diana Ross is releasing her first new album in 15 years, Thank You, on November 5 (originally it was due out September 10) via Decca. Now she has shared another song from it, “If the World Just Danced.” Listen below.

“There’s no wrong way to dance, just do it,” Ross says in a press release. “Let everyone know to have FUN. Joy, Joy, Joy is the answer. Playfulness! Happiness! When you dance there is only love in life. When you dance the world dances.”

Previously Ross shared the album’s title track, “Thank You.”

Ross’ last studio album was 2006’s I Love You, which was mainly a covers album apart from one song. Her last album featuring new original songs was Every Day Is a New Day, released way back in the last century, in 1999.

Thank You was recorded in her home studio during the pandemic. It features contributions from the following producers and/or writers: Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray), Troy Miller (Rag and Bone Man, Laura Mvula), Triangle Park (Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West), Spike Stent (U2, Beyonce, Madonna), Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Usher), Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue), Neff-U (Michael Jackson, Dr Dre, Justin Bieber), Freddie Wexler (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Marshmello), Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Disclosure, Clean Bandits), Tayla Parx (Ariana Grande), Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick.

Ross had this to say in a previous press release: “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. ‘Let Love Lead the Way.’”

