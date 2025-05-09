News

All





Elbow Announce New EP, Share New Song “Sober” AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO elbow EP 5 Due Out June 6 via Polydor/Geffen

Elbow have announced a new EP, AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO elbow EP 5, and shared a new song from it, “Sober.” The EP is due out June 6 via Polydor/Geffen and follows the British band’s 2024 album, AUDIO VERTIGO. Check out “Sober” below, followed by the band’s previously announced North American tour dates.

Frontman Guy Garvey had this to say about the EP in a press release: “Finishing something for the band in lots of ways. We are having more fun in the studio than ever before. Craig’s on fire as a producer, Pete and Alex are the coolest rhythm section working and Pot’s unpredictable rhythm guitar has started working its way into such a soulful and accomplished place. The words are all stories from my past, sometimes joyful, often dark, but all of it exciting and mostly true. It feels like we’re having another go on the Waltzers after hours.”

In November Elbow returned with a brand new single, “Adrianna Again,” which is featured on the EP. The single was accompanied by a cheeky music video, as it featured a completely different band performing the song. The band in question was Novacane, who are a new band also from Manchester. “Adrianna Again” was one of our Songs of the Week.

AUDIO VERTIGO was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2024.

Stream AUDIO VERTIGO here.

Read our review of AUDIO VERTIGO.

Read our interview with Elbow’s Guy Garvey on AUDIO VERTIGO.

Many of the songs on AUDIO VERTIGO were born of Elbow’s members working in smaller groups, before the whole band finished the songs.

AUDIO VERTIGO was the follow-up to 2021’s Flying Dream 1 and in contrast to that more intimate sounding album, the new record embraced a more varied and rhythmically diverse musical landscape, or as Garvey puts it, “gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in garagey rooms.”

Elbow’s album before last was 2019’s Giants of All Sizes (read our rave review of the album).

Read our interview with Elbow’s Guy Garvey on 2017’s Little Fictions.

Also read our 2014 print article on Elbow and our 2014 web-exclusive interview with Garvey on his favorite cities. Plus read our 2016 The End interview with Garvey on endings and death.

Garvey was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue.

AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO elbow EP 5 Tracklist:

1. Dis-Graceland 463-465 Bury New Road

2. Adriana Again

3. Timber

4. Sober

Elbow Tour Dates:

09/26 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

09/27 – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT

09/28 – Electric City –Buffalo, NY – NEW DATE

09/29 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

09/30 - Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

10/02 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

10/03 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

10/04 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

10/05 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI – NEW DATE

10/06 – The Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

10/07 – First Avenue – Main Room – Minneapolis, MN

10/09 – Summit – Denver, CO

10/10 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

10/12 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

10/13 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

10/15 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

10/16 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.