Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “A Dream With a Baseball Player” and Announces New Tour Dates I Know I’m Funny haha Due Out This Friday via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster is releasing her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, this Friday via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared the album’s horn-backed “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” via a video for it. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. The song is about Webster’s teenage crush on Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Webster later met him when she was invited to sing at a Braves game in 2019. Swinsky directed the music video. Watch it below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.

“A song about Ronald Acuna Jr, obviously. Off tour I spent so much of my time watching baseball that I thought I wanted to be a baseball player. But I’m not, so I guess the next best thing was having a crush on one,” says Webster in a press release. “I guess this song explains what having a crush feels like. Having made up conversations with them in your head even though you don’t speak their language, wearing their team jersey every day, things that make you feel closer to this person that you don’t know at all. But I sang at the Braves game, and they let us meet so I think I got that one out of my system.”

I Know I’m Funny haha was recorded in Athens, GA with producer/mixer Drew Vandenberg (Deerhunter, Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi). It features Harold Brown on drums, Bryan Howard on bass, Nic Rosen on keys, and Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel.

Before the album’s announcement, Webster shared its songs “Better Distractions” and “In a Good Way.” When the album was announced she then shared a video for its lead single, “Cheers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s country tinged title track, “I Know I’m Funny haha,” via a video for it.

Webster’s previous album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, came out in 2019 on Secretly Canadian.

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

09/07/21 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

09/08/21 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

09/09/21 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

09/13/21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

09/14/21 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

09/15/21 - 9th Ward - Buffalo, NY

09/17/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

09/18/21 - Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

09/20/21 - Sinclair - Boston, MA

09/21/21 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - New York, NY

09/23/21 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

09/24/21 - Union Stage - Washington D.C.

09/25/21 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

09/27/21 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

09/29/21 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

09/30/21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

02/01/22 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

02/03/22 - Trees - Dallas, TX

02/04/22 - The Parish - Austin, TX

02/05/22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

02/07/22 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

02/08/22 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

02/10/22 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

02/11/22 - The New Parish - San Francisco, CA

02/13/22 - Douglas Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

02/14/22 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

02/15/22 - The Biltmore - Vancouver, BC

02/19/22 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

02/21/22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

02/24/22 - Horseshoe - Toronto, ON

02/25/22 - Petit Campus - Montreal, QC

03/01/22 - Webster Hall - New York City, NY

