News

All





Goat Girl Share Video for New Song “words fell out” Below the Waste Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade

Photography by Holly Whitaker

South London trio Goat Girl are releasing a new album, Below the Waste, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “words fell out,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Goat Girl is Lottie Pendlebury (she/her), Rosy Jones (they/them) and Holly Mullineaux (she/her).

Pendlebury wrote the song’s lyrics while watching drummer Jones deal with addiction issues. “The song is about the helplessness felt amongst our friends as we attempted to nurture Rosy, a time that felt really hard to find words for,” she said. “I wrote it to sort through the emotions that are pushed aside in the midst of dealing with a crisis. The opening line ‘I only want the best for you’ is the central theme, not only of the song but also our friendship.”

Previously Goat Girl shared the album’s first single, “ride around,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “motorway,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The trio co–produced the album alongside John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, black midi). Below the Waste is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s On All Fours and 2018’s self-titled debut.

Most of the new album was recorded at Ireland’s Hellfire Studios, which a press release says is “in the shadow of the infamous Hellfire Club—one of Ireland’s most haunted buildings.” Additional instruments were recorded at various locations, including at the band’s South London studio and in a barn in Essex. They include strings by Reuben Kyriakides and Nic Pendlebury, woodwind instruments by Alex McKenzie, and vocals (“including a choir made up of family and friends,” says the press release).

Read our review of Goat Girl.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.