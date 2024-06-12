 GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith Share Video for New Song “Dud” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 12th, 2024  
Subscribe

GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith Share Video for New Song “Dud”

New Album III Times Due Out July 19 on King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s p(doom) records

Jun 12, 2024 By Marina Malin Photography by Jamie Terry Bookmark and Share


GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith have presented video for their new single “Dud,” off their new record III Times, out July 19 on King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s p(doom) records. View the Matt Wallace and Jack Rule-directed video for “Dud” below.

GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith is the duo of Jay Watson (GUM, Pond, Tame Impala) and Ambrose Kenny-Smith (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Murlocs). “Dud” was cowritten by Kenny-Smith’s late father and explores the juxtaposition of loss and celebration of life.

Kenny-Smith’s father, Broderick Smith wrote the majority of the lyrics, with Ambrose finishing off his work. Ambrose had this to say of the single: “After my dad passed away in May last year, we never got to properly finish the song together. It only felt right to make the chorus as more of a send off to him. I miss him everyday but I’m so glad I now have this song to remember him by. It helped me process his passing a lot. dad used to always sign off on his emails and birthday cards with ‘- love Dud x.’”


Watson adds: “This one started as a demo Ambrose sent me, with the songwriting all there. I loved the melody and the classic chord progression, and ran about half of the stems through a tremolo, as well as adding some Vox repeater fuzz tremolo, a classic Spacemen 3 trick. It just sounded like Track 1 to me, I don’t know why.”

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent