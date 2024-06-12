News

GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith Share Video for New Song “Dud” New Album III Times Due Out July 19 on King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s p(doom) records

Photography by Jamie Terry

GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith have presented video for their new single “Dud,” off their new record III Times, out July 19 on King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s p(doom) records. View the Matt Wallace and Jack Rule-directed video for “Dud” below.

GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith is the duo of Jay Watson (GUM, Pond, Tame Impala) and Ambrose Kenny-Smith (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Murlocs). “Dud” was cowritten by Kenny-Smith’s late father and explores the juxtaposition of loss and celebration of life.

Kenny-Smith’s father, Broderick Smith wrote the majority of the lyrics, with Ambrose finishing off his work. Ambrose had this to say of the single: “After my dad passed away in May last year, we never got to properly finish the song together. It only felt right to make the chorus as more of a send off to him. I miss him everyday but I’m so glad I now have this song to remember him by. It helped me process his passing a lot. dad used to always sign off on his emails and birthday cards with ‘- love Dud x.’”



Watson adds: “This one started as a demo Ambrose sent me, with the songwriting all there. I loved the melody and the classic chord progression, and ran about half of the stems through a tremolo, as well as adding some Vox repeater fuzz tremolo, a classic Spacemen 3 trick. It just sounded like Track 1 to me, I don’t know why.”

