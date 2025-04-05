News

HAIM Share New Song “Everybody’s trying to figure me out” The Second Single From an Upcoming New Album on Columbia Records

HAIM have released a new song, “Everybody’s trying to figure me out.” It is the second single from an upcoming new album on Columbia Records. Details of the album, such as its title or release date, have yet to be released. Check out the single below.

The sister trio is Danielle, Este, and Alanna Haim. A press release says the song is “a contemplative exploration about feeling misunderstood.” Danielle wrote the song Rostam Batmanglij and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Danielle and Rostam produced.

Danielle had this to say about the song on the band’s Instagram account: “This next song we will be releasing is my favorite song we’ve written in the last couple years :) writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer! I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour. I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the shit out of me. After a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself. I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it.”

HAIM returned in March with the new song, “Relationships,” shared via a music video. It was the first single from the new album and one of our Songs of the Week. In March Danielle also guested on the new Bon Iver song, “If Only I Could Wait.”

HAIM’s last album was 2020’s acclaimed Women in Music Pt. III. It earned them two Grammy nominations and was also #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. HAIM were on one of the two covers of our 2021 Protest Issue. In 2021, Alana Haim also starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Licorice Pizza.

