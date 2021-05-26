News

Half Waif Shares New Song “Sodium & Cigarettes” Mythopoetics Due Out July 9 via ANTI-

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) is releasing a new album, Mythopoetics, on July 9 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Sodium & Cigarettes.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

“‘Sodium & Cigarettes’ follows the theme of many of the tracks on Mythopoetics and deals with the recognition that no one is going to magically save us or pull us out of our misery,” says Rose in a press release. “The chorus ‘okay, give it another day’ is something I say to myself when I’ve had a really awful day and everything feels like a wash. It’s a deep breath and a stab at courage—I can face tomorrow, and who knows what possibilities for joy and growth that will bring. While working on the album during the Democratic Primary in early 2020, the song took on new meaning for me in light of political conversations. ‘I believe in something more than what’s in front of me’ became a commentary on people saying, ‘well, this system is what we’ve got and you can’t ask for more.’ I firmly believe that we have to fight for the world we imagine, that everything is possible. So this song is really a quiet encouragement for me, a way to tell myself to stop running, to face what’s coming with clarity and vision and courage, to know there’s another tomorrow.”

Mythopoetics features “Take Away the Ache” (a new song shared in April), as well as “Orange Blossoms” and “Party’s Over,” two songs released as a 7-inch in February. When the album was announced Half Waif shared another song from it, “Swimmer,” via a video.

Rose is based in the Hudson Valley area of New York. For Mythopoetics she once again collaborated with multi-instrumentalist, film composer, and producer Zubin Hensler. The original intention was to take part in a recording residency at Pulp Arts in Gainesville, Florida to record stripped-back recordings of old songs, with just Rose on piano, but then it evolved into the new album.

“This is the record I’ve been trying to make for 10 years,” Rose said in a previous press release. “My voice is changing, and my confidence has reached a point where I feel that I can sing however I want; I’ve finally come to a place where I don’t have to conform to what I think other people want it to sound like.”

Her last album as Half Waif was The Caretaker, which came out in March of 2020 on ANTI-.

We interviewed Rose as a part of our Why Not Both podcast.

Half Waif Tour Dates:

11/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/7 - Vancouver, BC @ The Wise

11/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/16 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

11/18 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/19 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

