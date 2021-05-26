Half Waif Shares New Song “Sodium & Cigarettes”
Mythopoetics Due Out July 9 via ANTI-
May 26, 2021
Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia
Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) is releasing a new album, Mythopoetics, on July 9 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Sodium & Cigarettes.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.
“‘Sodium & Cigarettes’ follows the theme of many of the tracks on Mythopoetics and deals with the recognition that no one is going to magically save us or pull us out of our misery,” says Rose in a press release. “The chorus ‘okay, give it another day’ is something I say to myself when I’ve had a really awful day and everything feels like a wash. It’s a deep breath and a stab at courage—I can face tomorrow, and who knows what possibilities for joy and growth that will bring. While working on the album during the Democratic Primary in early 2020, the song took on new meaning for me in light of political conversations. ‘I believe in something more than what’s in front of me’ became a commentary on people saying, ‘well, this system is what we’ve got and you can’t ask for more.’ I firmly believe that we have to fight for the world we imagine, that everything is possible. So this song is really a quiet encouragement for me, a way to tell myself to stop running, to face what’s coming with clarity and vision and courage, to know there’s another tomorrow.”
Mythopoetics features “Take Away the Ache” (a new song shared in April), as well as “Orange Blossoms” and “Party’s Over,” two songs released as a 7-inch in February. When the album was announced Half Waif shared another song from it, “Swimmer,” via a video.
Rose is based in the Hudson Valley area of New York. For Mythopoetics she once again collaborated with multi-instrumentalist, film composer, and producer Zubin Hensler. The original intention was to take part in a recording residency at Pulp Arts in Gainesville, Florida to record stripped-back recordings of old songs, with just Rose on piano, but then it evolved into the new album.
“This is the record I’ve been trying to make for 10 years,” Rose said in a previous press release. “My voice is changing, and my confidence has reached a point where I feel that I can sing however I want; I’ve finally come to a place where I don’t have to conform to what I think other people want it to sound like.”
Her last album as Half Waif was The Caretaker, which came out in March of 2020 on ANTI-.
We interviewed Rose as a part of our Why Not Both podcast.
Half Waif Tour Dates:
11/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
11/3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/5 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/7 - Vancouver, BC @ The Wise
11/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/16 - Boston, MA @ Sonia
11/18 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
11/19 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel
11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Lightning Bug Share New Single “Song of the Bell” (News) — Lightning Bug
- Half Waif Shares New Song “Sodium & Cigarettes” (News) — Half Waif
- TOLEDO Shares Video For “Dog Has Its Day” (News) — TOLEDO
- Premiere: Hamish Anderson Shares Video For “Morning Light” (News) — Hamish Anderson
- Premiere: Anne Freeman Debuts New Single “When I’m a Wreck” (News) — Anne Freeman
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.