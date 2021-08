News

Indigo De Souza Shares New Song “Real Pain” Any Shape You Take Due Out August 27 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Charlie Boss



North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza is releasing a new album, Any Shape You Take, on August 27 via Saddle Creek. Now she has shared its third single, “Real Pain.” Listen below, followed by De Souza’s upcoming tour dates.

De Souza had this to say in a press release: “‘Real Pain’ is about facing grief and loss and having compassion for yourself in that space. It’s about learning to be unafraid of experiencing a full spectrum of emotion, and welcoming the way it teaches you and changes you. For one of the sections in the song, I put out an invitation for people to anonymously send me voice memos of ‘screams, yells, and anything else.’ I layered the voices on top of one another to embody a kind of collective experience. I felt an incredible catharsis hearing their voices stacked with mine. While we live such separate lives, we are connected in the way that we all navigate immense amounts of pain and love and fear in our bodies every day. It can be hard to be a person! It’s okay to acknowledge that sometimes. It’s okay to feel things fully and to allow others space to do the same.”

Previously De Souza shared the album’s first single, “Kill Me,” via a video for it. “Kill Me” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, the upbeat ode to community and free expression, “Hold U,” via a video for it. “Hold U” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Any Shape You Take is the follow-up to her 2018 debut, I Love My Mom, which was self-released and recently reissued by Saddle Creek. De Souza co-produced the new album with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee).

Indigo De Souza 2021 Tour dates:

Aug 26 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug 27 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

Aug 28 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Aug 29 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC - SOLD OUT

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 25 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sep 28 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Sep 29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Oct 01 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 02 - Slowdown JR - Omaha, NE

Oct 04 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Oct 08 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 09 - Vera - Seattle, WA

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

Oct 13 - Voodoo - San Diego, CA

Oct 14 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Oct 20 - Ruins - Dallas, TX

Oct 23 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX

Oct 24 - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) - Houston, TX



8/26 with Ex Gold and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/27 with Truth Club and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/28-8/29 with Truth Club

9/21 - 9/26 with Horse Jumper of Love

9/28 with The Ophelias

9/29 - 10/1 with Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

10/2 - 10/24 with The Slaps

