Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album and Film, Shares New Song “star-crossed” and Trailer star-crossed Due Out September 10 via Interscope/UMG Nashville





Pop-country singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves has announced a new album, star-crossed, and shared its first single, which is both the album’s title-track and opening track. She has also announced an accompanying film to stream on Paramount+. Star-crossed is due out September 10 via Interscope/UMG Nashville and the film will stream the same day. Check out “star-crossed” below, followed by the film’s trailer and the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Star-crossed is the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed Golden Hour. For the new album Musgraves once again collaborated with Golden Hour co-producers and writers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. It was recorded over the course of three weeks earlier this year in Nashville, TN.

Bardia Zeinali directed star-crossed : the film, which was shot by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born, Black Swan). The 50-minute film was shot over 10 days in Los Angeles and features cameos from Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Victoria Pedretti (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, You), singer/songwriter Princess Nokia, Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race winner) and comedian Megan Stalter.

“We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” Zeinali says in a press release, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.”

star-crossed Tracklist:

01 star-crossed

02 good wife

03 cherry blossom

04 simple times

05 if this was a movie…

06 justified

07 angel

08 breadwinner

09 camera roll

10 easier said

11 hookup scene

12 keep lookin’ up

13 what doesn’t kill me

14 there is a light

15 gracias a la vida (Violeta Parra Cover)

