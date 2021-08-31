News







Kamasi Washington Shares New Cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” The Metallica Blacklist Due Out September 10 via Blackened Recordings

Photography by Ray Lego (for Under the Radar)



Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington has shared a cover of Metallica’s 1991 song “My Friend of Misery.” It is the latest cover to be released from the upcoming Metallica album project The Metallica Blacklist, which will feature 53 different artists covering songs from the band’s self-titled Black Album, and is due out on September 10 via Blackened Recordings. Listen to Washington’s cover below.

Already released tracks from The Metallica Blacklist feature covers from artists Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, and St. Vincent, among others. Last week, an IDLES cover of “The God That Failed” was shared.

Washington’s most recent album, Heaven and Earth, was released in 2018.

