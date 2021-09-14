News

Kevin Morby Shares “Sundowner (4-Track Demo)” A Night at the Little Los Angeles Due Out October 8 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Lauren Withrow



Kevin Morby is releasing A Night at the Little Los Angeles, a new 4-track demo version of his 2020 album Sundowner, on October 8 via Dead Oceans. Now he has shared its second single, “Sundowner (4-Track Demo).” Listen below, followed by his upcoming “Fall Mixer” tour dates with Hamilton Leithauser.

“In this demo of ‘Sundowner’ you’ll notice a few differences from the album version,” Morby simply says in a press release. “Wait for it!”

Previously Morby shared the album’s first single, “Campfire (4-Track Demo).”

A Night at the Little Los Angeles was recorded at home in Morby’s back shed, which he has dubbed “The Little Los Angeles.” The recordings were made on a 4-track during the summer and winter of 2017 and 2018 and are the first sketches of what would become Sundowner.

“When I later went into a proper studio to make what would become Sundowner, my goal was to capture the essence of these initial recordings, and here you will now have access to the very essence I was chasing,” Morby said in a previous press release. “Many of my favorite recordings have been made inside of an artist’s home with little to no regard of the outside world, but instead deep in their own that they are building in real time. And with that—I’d like to invite you into my own little world here and now and ask you to please step inside and spend A Night at the Little Los Angeles.”

Read our 2017 interview with Kevin Morby on City Music.

Also read our 2017 Track-by-Track interview with Morby on City Music.

Read our review of Singing Saw and check out our 2016 interview with Morby about Singing Saw.

Kevin Morby U.S. Tour Dates:

Thu. Sept. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Sat. Sept. 25 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Thu. Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

Fri. Oct. 15 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Tue. Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Thu. Oct. 21 - Houston, TX @The Heights Theater *

Fri. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater *

Sat. Oct. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

Mon. Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

Tue. Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

Wed. Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

Fri. Oct. 29 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

Mon. Nov. 1 -Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Tue. Nov. 2 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *

Wed. Nov. 3 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 5 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 8 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Thu. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

Sat. Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Thu. Nov. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Fri. Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

Sat. Nov. 20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

Mon. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Tue. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *



*= w/ Hamilton Leithauser

