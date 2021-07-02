News

All





London Grammar – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Podcast The New Episode of Season 2 of Under the Radar with Celine Teo-Blockey Is Out Now on Major Podcasting Platforms





Hannah Reid of London Grammar is the latest guest on the Under the Radar Podcast, discussing the British electronic trio’s recent album, California Soil.

After more than a decade of experiencing music industry misogyny and constant micro-aggressions—that were starting to chip away at her confidence and had larger consequences on her health—Reid is speaking out.

In 2014, after the release of their critically acclaimed debut, If You Wait, Reid made the headlines for missing a flight to Australia. Later that year, their U.S. tour was postponed to the following year. In the lead up to their second album Truth is a Beautiful Thing, she was coming to terms with her diagnosis of fibromyalgia—a chronic pain condition that largely affects women. Reid gives us some insight into what was going on behind the scenes with their meteoric rise and the pressure they all felt with the unrelenting touring schedule.

This is a bonus episode of sorts and regular listeners of the podcast will notice a slight difference in the format.

We also have an additional mini-episode, titled “Why Do Artists Struggle,” where therapist, musician, and composer Lily Sloane discusses our recent James Yorkston episode. Sloane, who hosted and produced the podcast A Therapist Walks Into a Bar, shares her thoughts on the relationship between art and mental health, and what struck her about Yorkston’s struggle with depression.

A new Under the Radar episode is released every month, followed by a shorter episode that acts as a companion piece and discusses the making of the earlier episode. Listeners will get a chance to listen to tape that might not have made the earlier cut and other behind-the-scenes morsels.

There will be opportunities in future episodes to invite fans on the mini episodes. You can also write in to the show at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to share your thoughts. And we might read them out.

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and rate the show. You can also listen to us on Spotify and podcast apps such as Podchaser.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. Upcoming guests this season will include Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Adrian Younge, Xiu Xiu, Sleaford Mods, and more.

Also check our season 2, episode 1, which is our interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne (plus listen to our bonus mini behind-the-scenes episode on The Flaming Lips). Season 2, episode 2 featured Emmy the Great. Season 2, episode 3 featured Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. Season 2, episode 3 featured James Yorkston.

On top of being available on all podcasting platforms the podcast also airs on WLUR, an NPR affiliate based in Lexington, VA (the city where Under the Radar is currently based).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.