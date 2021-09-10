Low – Stream the New Album, Watch “White Horses” Video, and Read Our Review and Interview
HEY WHAT Out Now via Sub Pop
Sep 10, 2021
Photography by Nathan Keay
Low have released a new album, HEY WHAT, today via Sub Pop. You can stream it below. They have also shared a video for album opener “White Horses.” Plus, today we posted our in-depth new interview with the band about their creative process and our rave review of HEY WHAT. Shane Donahue directed the “White Horses” video, which you can watch below.
Previously Low shared HEY WHAT’s first single, “Days Like These,” via a video for it. “Days Like These” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s disorientating second single, “Disappearing,” video a striking video for it. “Disappearing” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “More,” video a video for it. “More” predictably also made our Songs of the Week list.
HEY WHAT is the band’s thirteenth album and follows 2018’s acclaimed Double Negative, which was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list. For the third time, Low (led by Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker) worked with producer B.J. Burton on HEY WHAT. Steve Garrington, who played bass with the band since 2011’s C’mon, sat this album out.
A previous press release described the vibe of the album: “The new album finds the group focusing on their craft, staying out of the fray, and holding fast their faith to find new ways to express the discord and delight of being alive, to turn the duality of existence into hymns we can share. These 10 pieces—each built around their own instantaneous, undeniable hook—are turbocharged by the vivid textures that surround them. The ineffable, familiar harmonies of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker break through the chaos like a life raft. Layers of distorted sound accrete with each new verse—building, breaking, colossal then restrained, a solemn vow only whispered. There will be time to unravel and attribute meaning to the music and art of these times, but the creative moment looks FORWARD, with teeth.”
Read our My First Concert article with Low, where Alan Sparhawk discussed the first concert he ever attended.
Read our 2018 interview with Low on Double Negative.
Double Negative was the follow-up to 2015’s Ones and Sixes. Read our 2015 print magazine interview with Low’s Alan Sparhawk about Ones and Sixes, as well as our 2015 digital magazine bonus Q&A with Sparhawk.
Low Tour Dates:
North America 2021:
Sep. 10 - Square Lake, MN
Sep. 11 - Square Lake, MN
North America 2022:
Mar. 22 - Bloomington, IN - Bishop
Mar. 25 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Mar. 28 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre
Mar. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
Mar. 31 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Apr. 01 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theater
Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
Apr. 04 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
Apr. 05 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
Apr. 08 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
UK & Europe 2022:
Apr. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Queen’s Hall
Apr. 26 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Apr. 27 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Cathedral
Apr. 28 - Brighton, UK - St. George’s Church Brighton
Apr. 29 - London, UK - St. John at Hackney Church -
Apr. 30 - Bristol, UK - Trinity
May 02 - Paris, FR - Alhambra
May 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Köln
May 04 - Antwerp, BE - TRIX
May 05 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
May 06 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall
May 07 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
May 09 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich
May 10 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
May 11 - Vienna, AT - Wuk
May 12 - Bologna, IT - Teatro Duse
May 13 - Lausanne, CH- Les Docks
May 14 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte
