Lucy Dacus Shares Lyric Video for New Song "Brando" Home Video Due Out June 25 via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Lucy Dacus is releasing a new album, Home Video, on June 25 via Matador. Now she has shared another song from it, “Brando,” via a lyric video for the single. The song is about a friend Dacus had in high school who was obsessed with old films. She has also added a handful more tour dates opening for Bright Eyes. Check out “Brando” below, followed by all her upcoming tour dates.

“‘Brando’ refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed,” Dacus explains in a press release. “He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Dacus has also announced a video contest connected to “Brando,” where fans can submit videos of themselves dancing (or rollerblading, skateboarding, iceskating, etc.) for a chance to be included in the song’s music video. Find details at Dacus’ website.

Home Video includes “Thumbs,” a new song she shared in March that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced Dacus shared its second single, “Hot & Heavy,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed “Hot & Heavy” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing it with her backing band from the stage of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond. Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals at the theater, musicals Dacus would sometimes appear in as a child. Then she shared another song from it, “VBS,” via an animated video for the single which was about going to vacation bible school and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Dacus’ last album, Historian, came out in 2018. The following year, she released the EP 2019.

Home Video was recorded at Trace Horse Studio in Nashville with the aid of Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Shawn Everett mixed the album and Bob Ludwig mastered it. Two songs feature her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. Dacus’ regular touring band is Jacob Blizard (guitar), Dominic Angelella (bass), Ricardo Lagomasino (drums), and Sarah Goldstone (keys, background vocals).

Pick up our current print issue to read our Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Read our interview with Dacus and boygenius.

Read our 2018 interview with Dacus on Historian.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Lucy Dacus.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

Wed. June 23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater @

Tue. July 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater !

Wed. July 28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

Thu. July 29th - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks !

Fri. July 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium !

Sat. July 31 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

Tue. Aug. 3 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion !

Wed. Aug. 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

Thu. Aug. 5 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !

Fri. Aug. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern !

Sun. Aug. 8 - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace !

Fri. Sept. 10 - Richmond, VA @ The National &^^

Sat. Sept. 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National &% - SOLD OUT

Mon. Sept. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

Tue. Sept. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Fri. Sept. 17 - Dallas, TX @ Trees %

Sat. Sept. 18 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %

Sun. Sept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn %

Mon. Sept. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

Wed. Sept. 22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Fri. Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel %

Sat. Sept. 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

Mon. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

Thu. Sept. 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre $

Fri. Oct. 1 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $

Sat. Oct. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $

Tue. Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

Wed. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $

Fri. Oct. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $

Sat. Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

Mon. Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Tue. Oct. 12 - Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

Thu. Oct. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $

Fri. Oct. 15 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $

Sat. Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

Mon. Oct. 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

Wed. Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

Fri. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Mon. Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel



%= Bachelor supporting

$ = Bartees Strange supporting

^ = Shamir supporting

#= Laura Stevenson supporting

^^=Thao and The Get Down Stay Down supporting

&= with Julien Baker

@=supporting Shakey Graves

!=supporting Bright Eyes

