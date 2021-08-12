News

All





Magdalena Bay Share Video for New Song “Secrets (Your Fire)” Mercurial World Due Out October 8 via Luminelle





Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) are releasing their debut full-length album, Mercurial World, on October 8 via Luminelle. Now they have shared its second single, “Secrets (Your Fire),” via a fun video that features the band getting sucked into a computer. Watch it below.

“Secrets is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety,” the band say in a joint press release statement. “It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Chaeri,” via a video. “Chaeri” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Mercurial World is the follow-up to 2020’s A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling EP. The band wrote, produced, and recorded the album themselves.

“We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment,” Lewin said in a previous press release. “We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

8/28/21 - Queens, NY | Outline: Summer at Knockdown Center (supporting ESG)

10/8/21 - Los Angeles, CA | El Cid ^ (SOLD OUT)

10/12/21 - Boston, MA | The Sinclair *

10/13/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

10/14/21 - Philadelphia, PA | First Unitarian Church *

10/15/21 - Brooklyn, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg * (SOLD OUT)

10/16/21 - Washington DC | Songbyrd * (SOLD OUT)

10/17/21 - Charlottesville, VA | The Southern *

10/19/21 - Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle - Back Room * (SOLD OUT)

10/20/21 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade - Purgatory * (SOLD OUT)

10/24/21 - New Orleans, LA | Gasa Gasa #

10/27/21 - Dallas, TX | Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28/21 - Houston, TX | The Satellite #

10/29/21 - Austin, TX | Levitation

10/30/21 - El Paso, TX | The Lowbrow Palace #

11/1/21 - Tucson, AZ | Club Congress #

11/2/21 - San Diego, CA | Soda Bar #

11/10/21 - Berkeley, CA | Cornerstone #

11/11/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #



^ Headlining shows

* w/ George Clanton and Vitesse X

# w/ George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.