Oceanator Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Get Out” Everything is Love and Death Due Out August 30 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Alex Joseph

Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, has announced a new album, Everything is Love and Death, and shared its first single, “Get Out,” via a music video. Everything is Love and Death is due out August 30 via Polyvinyl. Check out “Get Out” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Oceanator’s upcoming tour dates.

Okusami had this to say about the new song and video in a press release: “‘Get Out’ is about fighting your brain and depression when it’s trying to immobilize you. I wanted to do a video on film, and the inspirations were Buffy and The Outsiders. So we figured if we were going Buffy anyway, might as well make it about literally fighting your demons and the idea for the video was born. Paul and Liz and I had a bunch of talks putting the idea together, and I’m very pleased with how it came out.”

Paul DeSilva directed the song’s video and had this to add: “The concept for ‘Get Out’ came largely from Elise (of Oceanator) who wanted to create a fight scene homage to some favorites like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Outsiders. With the lyrics being a sort of rallying call to fight back against depression, we settled on a demon character who would steal a symbol of her tranquility and she would chase him down, stopping at nothing until she had regained that peace. Shooting on film was the obvious choice to get the gritty, textural quality we were looking for and Cinematographer Martin Parsekian did a great job capturing the mood, especially during the chaotic fight scene. We hope you enjoy our video for Oceanator’s ‘Get Out!’”

Everything is Love and Death is Oceanator’s third album and the follow up to Nothing’s Ever Fine, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022, and Things I Never Said, which initially came out in August 2020 via her own Plastic Miracles label and then was reissued physically in February 2021 by Polyvinyl. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

“I feel like these songs are honing in on and parsing the same themes as previous records, more settled and clearer.” Okusami says of the new album and how it finishes what she started with the first two. “I’ve gotten better at listening to the rational part of my brain, the understanding that things aren’t going to work. I know better but I’m gonna do it anyway, because everything is love and death.”

In 2023 Oceanator shared a new song, “Part Time,” which was co-written with Cheekface’s Greg Katz. It is not featured on the new album, but was one of our Songs of the Week.

Oceanator is one of the artists on our Covers of Covers album, which came out in March 2022 via American Laundromat. She covered Elliott Smith’s “The Biggest Lie.” Check the cover out here.

Read our interview with Oceantor about Nothing’s Ever Fine.

Read our interview with Oceanator about Things I Never Said.

Read our review of Nothing’s Ever Fine here.

Read our review of Things I Never Said here.

Everything is Love and Death Tracklist:

1. First Time

2. Lullaby

3. Cut String

4. Happy New Year

5. Get Out

6. Home for the Weekend

7. Be Here

8. All the Same

9. Drain the Well

10. Drift Away

11. Won’t Someone

Oceanator Tour Dates: 06/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

06/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst %

06/21 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post %

06/22 - Albany, CA @ The Ivy Room %

06/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

07/08 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro #

07/09 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

07/11 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts #

07/12 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

08/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ! [SOLD OUT]

% w/ Team Dresch

# w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop

! w/ Jeff Rosenstock

