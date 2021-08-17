News

Pip Blom Share Amusing Video for New Song “You Don’t Want This” Welcome Break Due Out October 8 via Heavenly





Amsterdam four-piece Pip Blom are releasing a new album, Welcome Break, on October 8 via Heavenly. Now they have shared its third single, “You Don’t Want This,” via an amusing and colorful video for the song. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Sara Elzinga directed the “You Don’t Want This” video and had this to say in a press release: “When I first heard ‘You Don’t Want This,’ I recognized the feeling of self-consciousness; knowing that people have a certain way of looking at you, that does not necessarily comply with the image you have of yourself. The concept of a Matryoshka doll then stuck in my head, having these multiple versions of yourself that are hidden at first. The set reminds us of a dollhouse, of someone who is so comfortable in their own scenery, they forget to look at the world outside of the room. Though rather than making a music video about anxiety, I wanted the video to be about self-acceptance. Smiling back at yourself, instead of constantly criticizing which is something people tend to do.”

Previously they shared Welcome Break’s first single, “Keep It Together,” via a video featuring the band in an aerobics class. Then they shared its second single, “It Should Have Been Fun.”

Welcome Break is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s Boat. Pip Blom are a band, but it’s also the name of the band’s frontwoman. The band also features her brother, Tender Blom. Pip wrote 20 songs in her bedroom in her parent’s house and 16 became demos. The album was recorded at Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate, England over three weeks with engineer Al Harle.

Pip Blom UK Tour Dates:

9/11/2021 - Sunderland, UK - Independent

9/13/2021 - Barrow-In-Furness, UK - Underground Music Society

9/14/2021 - Preston, UK - The Ferret

9/16/2021 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

9/17/2021 - York, UK - Crescent

9/18/2021 - Ipswich, UK - Shakehouse

9/19/2021 - Newport, UK - The Pub

9/20/2021 - Reading, UK - Face Bar

9/23/2021 - Leicester, UK - The Cookie

9/24/2021 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

9/27/2021 - Gloucester, UK - Dick Whittington

9/28/2021 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

9/29/2021 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

9/30/2021 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

2/7/2022 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

2/8/2022 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny 2

2/9/2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy 3

2/11/2022 - Dublin, IE - O2 Academy 2

2/12/2022 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

2/14/2022 - Bristol, UK - Trinity Centre

2/15/2022 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

2/16/2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

