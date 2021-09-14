News

Premiere: Devin Hoff Debuts Cover of Anne Briggs’ “Go Your Way” feat. Sharon Van Etten Voices From the Empty Moor (Songs of Anne Briggs) Coming November 12th via Kill Rock Stars

Later this fall, bassist, composer, and arranger Devin Hoff is sharing Voices From the Empty Moor (Songs of Anne Briggs), his tribute to influential English folk singer Anne Briggs. Hoff himself is an accomplished bassist, playing and recording solo and with artists ranging from avant-garde experimentalists Yoko Ono to punk legends like Mike Watt of Minutemen and Bill Stevenson of The Descendents. For his latest record, Hoff is joined by a range of collaborators, including Julia Holter, Shannon Lay, and Sharon Van Etten.

Today Hoff shares his latest single from the record, “Go Your Way,” featuring Sharon Van Etten on vocals, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Go Your Way” brings a fresh perspective to the timeless melancholy of the original, reimagining it with multi-tracked basses accompanying Sharon Van Etten’s distinctive vocals. The result is a singular reinvention, reimagining the original’s universal beauty and contemplative folk form into a layered alluring new vision.

Hoff says of the song, “‘Go Your Way’ is the Anne Briggs song that I first fell in love with, and I think I am not alone in that. There is an enigmatic beauty in the melody that highlights the sadness of the lyrics, yet seems to offer a counter-narrative at the same time. This is how I approached the simple bass and voice arrangement I made for the inimitable Sharon Van Etten to sing on. Maybe there is something beautiful in being left behind, yet having the capacity to hope that at least the one who left is finding joy in their own freedom? Sometimes allowing for that autonomy is the best we can do for one another.”

Pre-save the song here and check out the video below. Voices From the Empty Moor (Songs of Anne Briggs) is due out November 12th via Kill Rock Stars.

