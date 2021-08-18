News

Premiere: Work Party Debuts New Single "Average White Man" Debut Album My Best Days Are Behind Me Out October 1st via Triple Eye Industries

Photography by Aaron Ehinger



Work Party is a new band from members of War Brides and Snow Burial, two acts renowned for their complex and relentlessly heavy approach. However, Work Party takes a different path, with the band paring back their approach to the essentials of ‘80s hardcore and post punk, along with an added dose of tongue-in-cheek humor and even a few hints of approachable melodies. Earlier this summer, the band shared the first two singles from their forthcoming debut, My Best Days Are Behind Me, and today they’re back with the follow-up, “Average White Man,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Average White Man” is a sharp encapsulation of Work Party’s sound, hitting on the band’s sardonic sense of humor and simply catchy melodies. However, the track is still gloriously heavy, with weather-worn vocals from Tristan Widloe, frenetic guitar lines work from Grant Craig, and a pummeling rhythm section from drummer Brandon Syph and bassist Justin Widloe. It’s visceral listen, but manages a dose of snotty humor alongside the explosive instrumental.

Lyrically the track meditates on being one out of millions of “average white men” trying desperately avoid acknowledging the mundanity of their domestic lives一“When’s one know it’s time to buy a van?/With seats that stow for the average white man/You think you’re meant for something/Turns out you’re not.” Rather than downcast reflection though, the band instead finds humor in it all. “I’ve gotten less serious as I’ve gotten older,” says Widloe. “I feel like I’m hitting my stride as both a lyricist and vocalist, getting more into the punk approach of things that I grew up with.”

Check out the song and animated video below and pre-order My Best Days Are Behind Me here, out October 1st via Triple Eye Industries.

