News

All





Public Service Broadcasting Announce New Amelia Earhart-Inspired Album, Share Lead Song “Electra” The Last Fight Due Out October 4 via SO Recordings

Photography by Alex Lake

London-based band Public Service Broadcasting have announced their fifth studio album, the Amelia Earhart-inspired The Last Flight, which is due for release October 2024 on their new label, SO Recordings. Today they share the album’s first single, “Electra.” Watch the Yes Please Productions music video below. Also below, find tour dates and further album details.

The Last Flight invites in Carol Broemel from My Morning Jacket on Eno-esque pedal steel, Berlin’s Andreya Casablanca and EERA of Bright Magic, and This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables. The Last Flight is the band’s first studio album since their 2021 Bright Magic.

The Last Flight memorializes America’s pioneering female “aviatrix” Amelia Earhart. In 1922, she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. In 1937, on her way from Papua New Guinea to Howland Island in the Central Pacific, she did not make it.

On the album, Public Service Boradcasting’s J. Willgoose Esq. had this to say in a press release: “I wanted to do a woman-focused story, because most of the archive we have access to is overwhelmingly male. I was initially drawn in by Earhart’s final fight, rather than the successes that she had, but the more I read the more I became fascinated by her. Her bravery and her aeronautical achievements were extraordinary, but her philosophy and the dignity that she had… she was an outstanding person.

“The final flight is the spine of the journey: the story jumps off at different points, and examines different facets of her personality, her relationship with her husband, her attitude to flying, her attitude to existing. She gave herself, I think, less than a 50% chance of survival when she flew the Atlantic alone. To put yourself, willingly, in those situations… I think it says something about that drive at the heart of humanity.

“However The Last Flight isn’t doom-laden or covered in grief. There’s adventure, freedom, the joy of being alive. The reason why she wanted to fly was to find the beauty in living—‘to know the reason why I’m alive, and to feel that every minute.’ The flight did fail, but she was right. Of all the people we’ve written about, I have the deepest respect and admiration for her.”

The Last Flight Tracklist:

1. I Was Always Dreaming

2. Towards the Dawn

3, The Fun of It (ft. Andreya Casablanca)

4, The South Atlantic (ft. This Is The Kit)

5, Electra

6. Arabian Flight

7. Monsoons

8. A Different Kind of Love (ft. EERA)

9. Howland

Public Service Broadcasting Tour Dates:

Summer 2024:

Sat 17 Aug - UK, Staffordshire, Trentham Live, Trentham Estate (w Manic Street Preachers)

Instore/Outstore tour:

Fri 4 Oct - UK, Leeds, Crash - daytime - Store - signing only

Fri 4 Oct - UK, Manchester, Piccadilly - evening - Outstore at Night & Day

Sat 5 Oct - UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda - evening - Outstore at The Baltic

Sun 6 Oct - UK, Southampton, Vinilo - evening - Outstore at The Brook

Mon 7 Oct - UK, Bristol, Rough Trade - evening - Outstore at Strange Brew

Tue 8 Oct - UK, Kingston, Banquet - evening - Outstore at Pryzm

UK + European tour:

Wed 16 Oct - UK, Glasgow, Barrowland

Thu 17 Oct - UK, Aberdeen, Music Hall Aberdeen

Fri 18 Oct - UK, Manchester, Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

Sat 19 Oct - UK, Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

Mon 21 Oct - UK, Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Tue 22 Oct - UK, Nottingham, Rock City

Thu 24 Oct - UK, Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Fri 25 Oct - UK, Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Sat 26 Oct - UK, Bristol, Bristol Beacon (SOLD OUT)

Mon 28 Oct - UK, Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall

Tue 29 Oct - UK, London, Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

Wed 30 Oct - UK, Brighton, Brighton Dome

Thu 31 Oct - UK, Aylesbury, Friars Aylesbury at The Waterside Theatre

Sat 2 Nov - Ireland, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Sun 3 Nov - UK, Belfast, The Telegraph Building

Mon 4 Nov - Ireland, Cork, Cyprus Avenue

Sun 10 Nov - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Mon 11 Nov - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique Club (SOLD OUT)

Tue 12 Nov - Germany, Cologne, Club Volta

Wed 13 Nov - Netherlands, Groningen, Vera

Thu 14 Nov - Germany, Hamburg, Knust

Sat 16 Nov - Norway, Oslo, Blå

Sun 17 Nov - Sweden, Stockholm, Kägelbanan

Mon 18 Nov - Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega

Tue 19 Nov - Germany, Berlin, Columbia Theatre

Wed 20 Nov - Germany, Munich, Ampere

Thu 21 Nov - Switzerland, Zurich, Mascotte

Sat 23 Nov - Italy, Milan, Arci Bellezza

Mon 25 Nov - Spain, Barcelona, La Nau

Tue 26 Nov - Spain, Madrid, Sala Copérnico

Wed 27 Nov - Spain, San Sebastian, Dabadaba Club

Fri 29 Nov - France, Paris, Petit Bain

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.