Radiohead Announce New Reissue Set, Share Previously Unreleased Song "If You Say the Word"





Radiohead have announced the release of Kid A Mnesia, a triple-album reissue marking the 21st anniversary of their fourth and fifth albums Kid A and Amnesiac, respectively. The reissue will feature the two albums in addition to a third album titled Kid Amnesiae, which features material taken from sessions during the recording of both Kid A and Amnesiac, including alternate versions of album songs as well as never-before-heard songs. Kid A Mnesia will be out on November 5 via XL. The band has just shared a previously unreleased song featured on Kid Amnesiae, “If You Say the Word.” Listen below, and check out the album’s tracklist as well.

Kid A Mnesia will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette, and will feature a 36-page hardback art book in each format.

In January, the band announced the creation of “Radiohead Public Library,” which contains an extensive archive of the band’s catalogue, as well as their live performances. In April, they announced a new series of archival live show releases.

Kid Amnesiae Tracklist:

1. Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)

2. Untitled V1

3. Fog (Again Again Version)

4. If You Say the Word

5. Follow Me Around

6. Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)

7. Untitled V2

8. The Morning Bell (In the Dark Version)

9. Pyramid Strings

10. Alt. Fast Track

11. Untitled V3

12. How to Disappear Into Strings

